Families of missing persons end sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The families of missing persons on Saturday ended their 10 days long sit-in on the assurance of federal minister for human rights that Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet them in March, and address their grievances.

A participant of the sit-in, Sammi Deen daughter of missing Deen Muhammad Baloch, said we end our sit-in following the assurance of the Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

She expects that our missing loved ones would be with us before the meeting with prime minister, she said, adding that the fulfillment of our demands will help in reducing the sense of deprivation in Balochistan.

Following the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Mazari met with families of the missing persons and assured them regarding resolution of their grievances.

Mazari visited the families of the missing persons staging a sit-in, and conveyed the message of the prime minister to the missing person's families. She also requested them to end their sit-in.

The families of the missing persons were also urged to hand over the list of their missing persons to Dr Mazari, so that their status could be ascertained and conveyed to the prime minister before the meeting with the families' representatives.

The families requested that priority be given to the missing persons of the families present at the sit-in.

Later, in the evening, families of the missing persons ended their protest. The families of Baloch missing persons were staging a sit-in at D-Chowk for the safe recovery of their loved ones.

The protesters said if their loved ones were involved in any criminal activities then produce them in the courts.

A women at the protest sit-in said her brother and a cousin were missing for the last many years, and she came here for their release.

When she was asked if she belong to any political party, she denied affiliation with any political party and her only objective of participation in the sit-in was to ensure recovery of her relatives.

She urged the government to make all out efforts for the recovery of the missing persons.

The daughter of Deen Muhammad Baloch urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief justice of Pakistan, and the army chief to take notice of the situation, and order an immediate release of the missing persons.

