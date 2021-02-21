Facebook hosts virtual event for Pak businesses to share insights

KARACHI: Facebook hosted a virtual event for Pakistani businesses to share insights and key findings regarding Ramazan shoppers behaviour and trends, as these businesses initiated the planning of their respective campaigns. These insights were shared from a report Facebook commissioned from YouGov, to help advertisers gain a better understanding of their target audience.

Facebook shared six key insights into Ramazan shopper behaviour and trends in Pakistan, as well as tips on how Facebook solutions can help businesses uncover growth during this period.

68% of survey respondents in Pakistan believed brands should find ways of giving back to consumers and the community (especially during the ongoing crisis), whereas 54% become more interested in a brand or product after learning about their business practices.

