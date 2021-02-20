Pakistan
PTI MPA condemns placing Haleem in closed cell
- She said that the provision of food and clothes to Haleem Adil Shaikh was being stopped, which was a condemnable act.
20 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-Sindh Dua Bhutto on Saturday vehemently condemned putting the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in closed ward (Band Ward) at Central Jail here.
She alleged that the officers of Sindh province were serving as slaves of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).
She said that the provision of food and clothes to Haleem Adil Shaikh was being stopped, which was a condemnable act.
She urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against PPP slave officers.
She further said that PTI workers were not afraid of difficulties.
PPP would be responsible of anything happened to Haleem, she added.
SAPM Sultan urges elderly citizens to register for next COVID-19 vaccination phase
PTI MPA condemns placing Haleem in closed cell
Liaquat Khattak removed from KP cabinet after PTI's defat in PK-63 by-poll
Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week
Maryam Nawaz presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of rigging in Sialkot by-poll
Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan
PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday
Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC
Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT
SPI up 0.55pc WoW
Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister
PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’
Read more stories
Comments