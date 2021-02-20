ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM will embark on two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday

  • The Prime Minister’s program includes meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
PPI 20 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

According to Prime Minister Office, this will be his first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming office. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

The Prime Minister’s program includes meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science and technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism.

Besides bilateral matters, views will be exchanged on key regional and international issues. During the visit, the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will be also be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and Sri Lanka have maintained close, cordial and mutually supportive relations since 1948. The two countries share commonality of views on a wide range of international and regional issues. Both sides also work closely at the international and regional fora including the United Nations and SAARC.

The Prime Minister’s visit would help further strengthen the Pakistan-Sri Lanka relationship and enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Sri Lanka Imran Khan Mahinda Rajapaksa

PM will embark on two-day official visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday

Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week

Maryam Nawaz presents ‘irrefutable evidence’ of rigging in Sialkot by-poll

Track & Trace System to add billions to exchequer: PM Khan

PM Imran likely to visit Peshawar on Monday

Increase in ghee price, NJS revocation approved by ECC

Import and supply: White sugar exempted from 17pc GST, 3pc VAT

SPI up 0.55pc WoW

Cotton seeds, fertilisers, whitefly pesticides: Farmers to get subsidy through provincial govts: minister

PM accuses opposition of trying to ‘buy our people’

Rabbani explains what actually ‘constitutes’ proportional representation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters