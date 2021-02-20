Lankan PM says looking forward to PM Imran Khan's visit next week

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said that he is looking forward to welcoming PM Imran Khan and his delegation which will be visiting Sri Lanka on February 23.

"This visit will further reinforce our bilateral relationship and pave way for joint ventures that mutually benefit both our nations," Rajapaksa tweeted. This will be PM Khan's first visit to Sri Lanka after assuming office.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that PM Khan will be visiting Sri Lanka on a two-day visit on February 23 accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet and senior officials.

He will hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa. "The Prime Minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism," FO said.

The reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will also be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, FO said.