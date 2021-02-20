Business & Finance
Brazil's Petrobras executive management in talks on possible mass resignation - sources
*President Jair Bolsonaro earlier said he had decided to appoint former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna as the state-controlled oil company’s CEO.
20 Feb 2021
RIO DE JANEIRO: Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s executive management is considering resigning en masse after the Brazilian government decided to replace Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco, three people close to the management said, asking not to be named as information is private.
President Jair Bolsonaro earlier said he had decided to appoint former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna as the state-controlled oil company’s CEO.
