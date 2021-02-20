KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 98,588 tonnes of cargo comprising 77,866 tonnes of import cargo and 20,722 tonnes of export cargo including 3,554 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 77,866 tonnes comprised of 19,203 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,105 tonnes of bulk cargo; 4,296 tonnes of soyabean; 17,262 tonnes of wheat and 36,000 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 20,722 tonnes comprised of 17,822 tonnes of containerised cargo and 2,900 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

As many as 3,554 containers comprising of 1,660 containers import and 1,894 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 464 of 20’s and 488 of 40’s loaded while nil of 20’s and 110 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 262 of 20’s and 386 of 40’s loaded containers while 216 of 20’s and 322 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were four ships namely Chemroad Wing, Bow Cardinal, Constantinos and Attalia carrying tanker, chemical, mogas and soyabean respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were six vessels viz. Ulanga, MT Lahore, Tai Hu, Parnassos, Equinox Star and Rong Da Chang carrying containers, tankers, soyabean, rock phosphate and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are two ships namely OEL Kedarnath and Korea Chemi carrying containers and tanker respectively expected to sail on Friday.

There are five vessels viz. Northern Discovery, Actuaria, Rich Breeze, Ariane Makara and NCC Jood carrying containers, tanker, chemical and mogas respectively due to arrive on Friday while nine more vessels viz. Xin Qing Dao, Thorsky, Barbara, KMTC Mumbai, Ginga Saker, Bomar Lynx, Morioka, Ocean Trader and V Honor carrying containers, tanker, chemical and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 123,281 tonnes comprising 85,878 tonnes of import cargo and 37,403 tonnes of export cargo including 5,372 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 85,878 tonnes includes 2,991 tonnes of soyabean; 11,021 tonnes of palm oil; 4,891 tonnes of palm kernel and 66,975 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 37,403 tonnes includes 2,310 tonnes of rice and 35,093 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 5,372 containers comprising of 3,525 containers import and 1,847 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There was one ship namely BTG Kailash carrying soyabean sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while two ships namely CMA CGM Medea Pina and Josephine Maersk carrying containers respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of six ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, rice, soyabean, LNG, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eight vessels viz. Farah Louise, MG Kronos, Tomson Gas, Gas Athena, Solar Ailene, Maritime Tuntiga, Genuine Venus and Chemroad Wing carrying soyabean, LPG and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were three ships viz. Meratus Jayawijaya, Ikan Paltea and Farah Louise carrying containers, coal and soyabean respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Grains and Fertilizer Terminal respectively on Friday.

There were three ships namely CMA CGM Fidelio, Meratus Jayawijaya and Vantage Rider carrying containers and rice respectively due to arrive on Friday.

There is a container ship namely Diyala due to arrive on Saturday while another ship namely Maersk Kowloon carrying containers is due to arrive on Sunday.

