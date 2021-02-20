HESCO organises online katchery

HYDERABAD: On special directives of Hesco Chief, the online katchery was organized in the office of Superintendent Engineer Operation circle Hesco where Aijaz Ahmad Channa, Superintendent Engineer Operation circle Hesco listened public complaints of Latifabad, Qasimabad, Hyderabad and Tando Alahyar through phone calls and gave directives to resolve the problems on urgent basis.

