Markets
LME official prices
20 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2137.00 2147.00 8650.00 2132.00 18966.00 28162.00 2837.00 2125.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2137.00 2147.00 8650.00 2132.00 18966.00 28162.00 2837.00 2125.00
3-months Buyer 2169.00 2161.00 8631.00 2146.50 19003.00 25250.00 2859.50 2132.50
3-months Seller 2169.00 2161.00 8631.00 2146.50 19003.00 25250.00 2859.50 2132.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23080.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23080.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
