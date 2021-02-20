Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (February 19, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 160.99 157.31 GBP 224.63 219.46 EUR 194.56 190.89 JPY 1.5231 1.4882 SAR 42.97 41.89 AED 43.84 42.82 =====================================

