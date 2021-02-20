Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (February 19, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 19.02.2021 VALUE 19.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0686% PA 0.6814% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0523% PA 0.6978% PA For 12 months 0.0461% PA 0.9211% PA For 2 Years 0.0461% PA 1.4211% PA For 3 Years 0.0461% PA 1.6711% PA For 4 years 0.0461% PA 1.9211% PA For 5 years 0.0461% PA 2.0461% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 19.02.2021 VALUE 19.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1940% PA 0.5560% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1741% PA 0.5759% PA For 12 Months -0.1220% PA 0.7530% PA For 2 Years -0.1220% PA 1.2530% PA For 3 Years -0.1220% PA 1.5030% PA For 4 years -0.1220% PA 1.7530% PA For 5 years -0.1220% PA 1.8780% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 19.02.2021 VALUE 19.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA For 12 Months 0.2450% PA 1.1200% PA For 2 Years 0.2450% PA 1.6200% PA For 3 Years 0.2450% PA 1.8700% PA For 4 years 0.2450% PA 2.1200% PA For 5 years 0.2450% PA 2.2450% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 19.02.2021 VALUE 19.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1687% PA 0.5813% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA For 12 Months -0.2082% PA 0.6668% PA For 2 Years -0.2082% PA 1.1668% PA For 3 Years -0.2082% PA 1.4168% PA For 4 Years -0.2082% PA 1.6668% PA For 5 years -0.2082% PA 1.7918% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021