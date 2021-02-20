Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (February 19, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 19.02.2021 VALUE 19.02.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.0686% PA 0.6814% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0523% PA 0.6978% PA
For 12 months 0.0461% PA 0.9211% PA
For 2 Years 0.0461% PA 1.4211% PA
For 3 Years 0.0461% PA 1.6711% PA
For 4 years 0.0461% PA 1.9211% PA
For 5 years 0.0461% PA 2.0461% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 19.02.2021 VALUE 19.02.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.1940% PA 0.5560% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months -0.1741% PA 0.5759% PA
For 12 Months -0.1220% PA 0.7530% PA
For 2 Years -0.1220% PA 1.2530% PA
For 3 Years -0.1220% PA 1.5030% PA
For 4 years -0.1220% PA 1.7530% PA
For 5 years -0.1220% PA 1.8780% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 19.02.2021 VALUE 19.02.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.2977% PA 1.0477% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2866% PA 1.0366% PA
For 12 Months 0.2450% PA 1.1200% PA
For 2 Years 0.2450% PA 1.6200% PA
For 3 Years 0.2450% PA 1.8700% PA
For 4 years 0.2450% PA 2.1200% PA
For 5 years 0.2450% PA 2.2450% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 19.02.2021 VALUE 19.02.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1687% PA 0.5813% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA
For 12 Months -0.2082% PA 0.6668% PA
For 2 Years -0.2082% PA 1.1668% PA
For 3 Years -0.2082% PA 1.4168% PA
For 4 Years -0.2082% PA 1.6668% PA
For 5 years -0.2082% PA 1.7918% PA
========================================================
