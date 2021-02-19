ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate chief urges lawmakers to rely on authentic research, data

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 19 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Thursday, stressed upon the lawmakers of Pakistan to rely on “authentic research and accurate data to perform their legislative role effectively.”

He shared these views while presiding over meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and other BoG members attended the meeting.

Sanjrani called for making PIPS “more robust and result-oriented through effective outreach at national and international levels.”

Chairman Senate said PIPS enjoys ‘international repute’ and there is need to synergize efforts for providing quality services to the parliamentarians to “skilfully perform legislative functions and play role in policy scrutiny for promotion of transparency and accountability.”

He said that international collaboration would help in “broadening the paraphernalia of PIPS and enable it to provide services to the parliaments across the globe.”

The Chairman Senate also sought views and recommendations of the BoG members in this regard.

Executive Director PIPS Muhammad Anwar briefed the BoG about PIPS activities and its future plans to “efficiently serve the “national Parliament and provincial legislatures.”

At the meeting, the BoG gave approval of PIPS revised estimate of budget for next financial year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Qasim Khan Suri Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan PIPS

Senate chief urges lawmakers to rely on authentic research, data

Wapda opposes NJS swapping for DBD development

Presidential reference on mode of ballot: Sindh, Punjab AGs outline widely divergent views

Papers of Hafeez, Vawda accepted, Pervaiz’s rejected

Three candidates from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

Heads of organizations: To PM’s great disappointment, ministries fail to fill vacant posts

FBR revises functions, powers of Members

2nd phase of vaccination to start next month: Dr Sultan

SBP asked to set up cell to boost inflows into RDA

GI tag for Basmati rice: IPO submits reply to EU against India's claim

Punjab construction projects: Activities ‘worth’ Rs1.77trn to be generated, PM told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.