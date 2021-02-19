Senate chief urges lawmakers to rely on authentic research, data

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Thursday, stressed upon the lawmakers of Pakistan to rely on “authentic research and accurate data to perform their legislative role effectively.”

He shared these views while presiding over meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and other BoG members attended the meeting.

Sanjrani called for making PIPS “more robust and result-oriented through effective outreach at national and international levels.”

Chairman Senate said PIPS enjoys ‘international repute’ and there is need to synergize efforts for providing quality services to the parliamentarians to “skilfully perform legislative functions and play role in policy scrutiny for promotion of transparency and accountability.”

He said that international collaboration would help in “broadening the paraphernalia of PIPS and enable it to provide services to the parliaments across the globe.”

The Chairman Senate also sought views and recommendations of the BoG members in this regard.

Executive Director PIPS Muhammad Anwar briefed the BoG about PIPS activities and its future plans to “efficiently serve the “national Parliament and provincial legislatures.”

At the meeting, the BoG gave approval of PIPS revised estimate of budget for next financial year.

