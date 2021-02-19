Markets
LME official prices
19 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2136.00 2096.50 8413.50 2097.00 18704.00 28710.00 2810.00 2020.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2136.00 2096.50 8413.50 2097.00 18704.00 28710.00 2810.00 2020.00
3-months Buyer 2169.00 2103.50 8401.00 2107.00 18745.00 24620.00 2830.50 2092.50
3-months Seller 2169.00 2103.50 8401.00 2107.00 18745.00 24620.00 2830.50 2092.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22904.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22904.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
