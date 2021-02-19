KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 18, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 633,584,180 336,255,890 26,631,923,370 12,011,026,039 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,030,529,026 (1,462,186,881) 568,342,145 Local Individuals 22,085,042,189 (21,877,881,847) 207,160,342 Local Corporates 8,441,994,413 (9,217,496,900) (775,502,487) ===============================================================================

