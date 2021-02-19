Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
19 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (February 18, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
633,584,180 336,255,890 26,631,923,370 12,011,026,039
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,030,529,026 (1,462,186,881) 568,342,145
Local Individuals 22,085,042,189 (21,877,881,847) 207,160,342
Local Corporates 8,441,994,413 (9,217,496,900) (775,502,487)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.