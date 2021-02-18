ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
AVN 99.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.58 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-2.47%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.28%)
FFBL 26.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.26%)
HUBC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.17%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.15%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.16%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIBTL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
POWER 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PPL 91.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.98%)
PRL 27.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.19%)
PTC 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Wheat up 6-8 cents, corn mixed, soy steady/down 2 cents

  • Strength in Paris milling wheat, weakness in US dollar underpin wheat futures as well as ongoing concerns about potential crop damage from cold snap in US Plains.
  • Choppy trading expected. Corn market underpinned by technical buying but profit-taking expected to limit gains.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

WHEAT - Up 6 to 8 cents per bushel

Strength in Paris milling wheat, weakness in US dollar underpin wheat futures as well as ongoing concerns about potential crop damage from cold snap in US Plains.

Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose above its five-day, 20-day and 40-day moving averages during overnight trading. Resistance was noted at the contract's 30-day moving average.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 7-1/4 cents at $6.51-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 7-1/4 cents higher at $6.31-3/4 per bushel. MGEX March spring wheat rose 6 cents to $6.29 per bushel.

CORN - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel

Choppy trading expected. Corn market underpinned by technical buying but profit-taking expected to limit gains.

The US Agriculture Department pegged 2021 US corn plantings at 92 million acres in its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.

Benchmark CBOT March contract found support at its 10-day moving average overnight but hit resistance as it neared Wednesday's high of $5.54-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT March corn was off 3/4 cent at $5.52-1/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel

Soybean futures easing slightly with traders watching to see whether China will resume buying next week after Lunar New Year celebrations.

USDA forecast 2021 US soy plantings at 90 million acres.

Technical support for most-active CBOT March soybean futures seen at 30-day moving average overnight.

CBOT March soybeans were last 1-1/4 cents lower at $13.82-1/2 per bushel.

