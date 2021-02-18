Wheat up 6-8 cents, corn mixed, soy steady/down 2 cents

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

WHEAT - Up 6 to 8 cents per bushel

Strength in Paris milling wheat, weakness in US dollar underpin wheat futures as well as ongoing concerns about potential crop damage from cold snap in US Plains.

Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract rose above its five-day, 20-day and 40-day moving averages during overnight trading. Resistance was noted at the contract's 30-day moving average.

CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded up 7-1/4 cents at $6.51-1/4 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last 7-1/4 cents higher at $6.31-3/4 per bushel. MGEX March spring wheat rose 6 cents to $6.29 per bushel.

CORN - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel

Choppy trading expected. Corn market underpinned by technical buying but profit-taking expected to limit gains.

The US Agriculture Department pegged 2021 US corn plantings at 92 million acres in its annual Agricultural Outlook Forum.

Benchmark CBOT March contract found support at its 10-day moving average overnight but hit resistance as it neared Wednesday's high of $5.54-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT March corn was off 3/4 cent at $5.52-1/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel

Soybean futures easing slightly with traders watching to see whether China will resume buying next week after Lunar New Year celebrations.

USDA forecast 2021 US soy plantings at 90 million acres.

Technical support for most-active CBOT March soybean futures seen at 30-day moving average overnight.

CBOT March soybeans were last 1-1/4 cents lower at $13.82-1/2 per bushel.