PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is living up to his promise of safeguarding taxpayer money to spend it on improving the lives of poor segments of society.

In a video message, he said Prime Minister undertook 26 foreign visits so far, spending Rs 176 million only on them.

In comparison, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani undertook 48 foreign visits costing Rs 572 million and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made 92 trips abroad incurring Rs 1.2 billion on them.

He said Imran Khan has set a unique precedent by not declaring any camp offices as the past governments set up camp offices costing billions of rupees.

Yousaf Raza Gilani set up five camp offices incurring 570 million rupees, Asif Ali Zardari spent 3.6 billion rupee on two camp offices and Nawaz Sharif incurred 4.3 billions rupee on a single camp office.