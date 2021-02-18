ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.73%)
Aaj entertainment to broadcast the first ever cricket match live from Gwadar

  • The 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' includes two teams Showbiz Sharks vs Gwadar Dolphins.
  • Showbiz Sharks will be captained by Waseem Khan CEO PCB and will include Fakhr Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shezad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib.
BR Web Desk 18 Feb 2021

The first ever cricket match will be played in Gwadar Cricket stadium on February 19th 2021 at 10 A.M Pakistan time and will be broadcasted LIVE on AAJ Entertainment. This exhibition match has been organized by singer-song writer/actor/ anchor Fakhr-e-Alam on 19th Feb in the lush green stadium of Gwadar amidst the mountains of Balochistan. It all started when the star disclosed this hidden gem to all cricket playing nations on his Twitter feed.

The 'Sooper Hai Pakistan Cup' includes two teams Showbiz Sharks Vs Gwadar Dolphins. Showbiz Sharks will be captained by Waseem Khan CEO PCB and will include Fakhr Alam, Faysal Qureishi, Ali Zafar, Saleem Sheikh, Aijaz Aslam, Shezad Roy, Sami Khan, Kamran Jeelani, Salman Saeed, Ali Safina and Noman Habib. The Gwadar Dolphins on the other hand, shall include local players including Zulfi Bukhari, Ali Zaidi and GOC Gwadar.

EBM (makers of Peek Freans) has always been a front runner in supporting new endeavours, especially those that promote Pakistan. Sooper, which is the nation’s favourite biscuit, has partnered with Aaj Entertainment to promote the beauty of Pakistan in a way that demonstrates Gwadar as a fully integrated city with the rest of the country.

This is in line with the list of initiatives under Sooper hai Pakistan such as the Guinness World Record set in 2017 for the world’s largest cookie mosaic (flag) and Youth Leadership Conferences. The Sooper hai Pakistan platform by EBM, aims to drive positivity about Pakistan and Pakistanis and the Sooper hai Pakistan Cup will be one more feather in its cap. Aaj Entertainment will be broadcasting the LIVE coverage and the LIVE updates and happenings can be checked out on all the social media platforms of Aaj Entertainment as well as Aaj News.

Pakistan Ali Zafar Gwadar Aaj Entertainment Gwadar Cricket stadium Fakhr Alam

