ANL 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.91%)
ASC 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
DGKC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.24%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.66%)
FFL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.73%)
HASCOL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.08%)
HUBC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.29%)
MLCF 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
PIBTL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
POWER 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
PRL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.41%)
PTC 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.84%)
TRG 127.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -71.23 (-1.42%)
BR30 25,535 Decreased By ▼ -208.78 (-0.81%)
KSE100 46,143 Decreased By ▼ -625.4 (-1.34%)
KSE30 19,216 Decreased By ▼ -344.28 (-1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One in two South Africans has had Covid-19: estimates

  • Officially, South Africa has recorded close to 1.5 million coronavirus cases, of which just under 48,500 have been fatal.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

JOHANNESBURG: Around half of South Africa's population is thought to have contracted Covid-19, studies and statisticians say, suggesting the virus has claimed tens of thousands more lives than officially recorded.

The country worst hit by coronavirus in Africa has registered more than 140,000 excess natural deaths since May 2020, according to the South African Medical Research Council.

Leading private medical insurance Discovery estimates that around 90 percent of those fatalities are attributable to Covid-19, pushing the real death toll past 120,000.

Officially, South Africa has recorded close to 1.5 million coronavirus cases, of which just under 48,500 have been fatal.

But statisticians believe those figures are under-estimated.

Their findings are broadly consistent with coronavirus antibody surveys, which can detect whether a person has been infected with Covid-19 even after recovery.

A study released last week of almost 5,000 blood donors across four provinces found that between 32 and 63 percent of sampled individuals had contracted coronavirus since the pandemic started -- compared with clinically confirmed case rates of two to three percent.

Most antibodies were detected in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, both epicentres of South Africa's second infection wave when it started in December, one month before the study was conducted.

Coronavirus South Africa COVID

One in two South Africans has had Covid-19: estimates

Ali Sadpara, other missing K2 climbers declared dead

Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target

FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters