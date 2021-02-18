Markets
Palm oil falls over 1% as Malaysia maintains high export tax
- Palm had risen 2.7% in the previous session.
18 Feb 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell over 1% on Thursday, reversing some of the previous session's sharp gains despite a rally in rival oils, as Malaysia raised its reference price for March export tax.
The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 54 ringgit, or 1.49%, to 3,578 ringgit ($886.96) a tonne during early trade.
Palm had risen 2.7% in the previous session.
Despite COVID-19, Pakistan economy moving in the right direction, says PM
Palm oil falls over 1% as Malaysia maintains high export tax
Baqir expects more milestones as Roshan Digital Accounts achieve $500mn target
FM Qureshi, Egyptian counterpart discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity
Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden
Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash
Trump rages, Biden yawns
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed
Read more stories
Comments