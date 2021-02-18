ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold to test support at $1,761

  • Gold has started a consolidation, which may be confined in the range of $1,769-$1,805. The downtrend is expected to resume upon the completion of this consolidation.
Reuters 18 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,761 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,726.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which is unlikely to end around $1,783, as it has deeply pierced below this level.

Most likely, this wave would extend to $1,726. The journey towards this level could be choppy, as a strong support is observed at $1,761, which is strengthened by another one at $1,764.29, the Nov. 30, 2020 low.

The metal has to overcome these barriers before reaching $1,726. On the daily chart, gold faces another support at $1,769, which is working together with the two supports on the hourly chart to stop the fall.

Gold has started a consolidation, which may be confined in the range of $1,769-$1,805. The downtrend is expected to resume upon the completion of this consolidation.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Silver Spot gold soyabean

Spot gold to test support at $1,761

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters