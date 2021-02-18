ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
AVN 100.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.07%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
DGKC 135.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-1.89%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.99%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
JSCL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PPL 92.66 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.11%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TRG 127.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -24.52 (-0.49%)
BR30 25,658 Decreased By ▼ -85.11 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,520 Decreased By ▼ -248.56 (-0.53%)
KSE30 19,429 Decreased By ▼ -131.23 (-0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US charges North Korean hackers in $1.3bn theft scheme

  • They allegedly robbed digital currency exchanges in Slovenia and Indonesia and extorted a New York exchange of $11.8 million.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department charged three North Korean military intelligence officials Wednesday in a campaign of cyberattacks to steal $1.3 billion in crypto and traditional currencies from banks and other targets.

The first action against Pyongyang by President Joe Biden's administration took aim at what the department called "a global campaign of criminality" being waged by North Korea.

The department accused the three of a wide-ranging hacking and malware operation to obtain funds for their government while avoiding punishing UN sanctions that have cinched off its sources of income.

Over at least seven years, the officials created malicious cryptocurrency applications that opened back doors into targets' computers; hacked into companies marketing and trading digital currencies like bitcoin; and developed a blockchain platform to evade sanctions and secretly raise funds, the department said.

The case filed in federal court in Los Angeles builds on 2018 charges against one of the three, identified as Park Jin Hyok.

He was charged with the 2014 hack of Sony pictures, the creation of the notorious WannaCry ransomware, and the 2016 theft of $81 million from the central bank of Bangladesh.

The new charges added two defendants, Jon Chang Hyok and Kim Il.

The allegations said the three worked together in the North Korean military intelligence's hacking-focused Reconnaissance General Bureau, better known within the cybersecurity community as the Lazarus Group, or APT 38.

In addition to the earlier charges, the three allegedly operated out of North Korea, Russia and China to hack computers using spearfishing techniques, and to promote cryptocurrency applications loaded with malicious software that allowed them to empty victims' crypto wallets.

They allegedly robbed digital currency exchanges in Slovenia and Indonesia and extorted a New York exchange of $11.8 million.

In a 2018 scheme, they robbed $6.1 million from ATM machines from Pakistan's BankIslami after gaining access to its computer network.

The Justice Department did not specify exactly how much it believed the defendants have stolen altogether.

Joe Biden crypto market Pyongyang Justice Department cyberattacks Park Jin Hyok Jon Chang Hyok

US charges North Korean hackers in $1.3bn theft scheme

PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled

UN urges global Covid vaccine plan, warns of dangerous inequity

Israel's Netanyahu talks with President Biden

Facebook news blackout over media law sparks Australia backlash

Trump rages, Biden yawns

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters