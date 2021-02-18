ANL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
ASC 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 99.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.48%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.44%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FCCL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
HASCOL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PPL 92.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
UNITY 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -20.33 (-0.4%)
BR30 25,683 Decreased By ▼ -60.15 (-0.23%)
KSE100 46,682 Decreased By ▼ -86.36 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,506 Decreased By ▼ -54.98 (-0.28%)
Osaka ends Williams's record bid to make Australian Open final

  • The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in front of thousands of fans allowed back in after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown.
AFP 18 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka powered into the Australian Open final Thursday to stay on track for a fourth Grand Slam title and keep Serena Williams' dream of a record-equalling 24th major title on hold once more.

The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in front of thousands of fans allowed back in after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown.

