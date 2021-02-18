Sports
Osaka ends Williams's record bid to make Australian Open final
- The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in front of thousands of fans allowed back in after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown.
18 Feb 2021
MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka powered into the Australian Open final Thursday to stay on track for a fourth Grand Slam title and keep Serena Williams' dream of a record-equalling 24th major title on hold once more.
The Japanese third seed swept past the American veteran 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena in front of thousands of fans allowed back in after Melbourne lifted a snap five-day lockdown.
PM Imran Khan's speech in Sri Lankan parliament canceled
Osaka ends Williams's record bid to make Australian Open final
IMF seeks new circular debt plan
PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs
Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed
IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez
PD revising power policy draft
Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn
All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet
Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations
SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue
Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress
Read more stories
Comments