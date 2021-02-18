ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian fighters intercept French jets

AFP 18 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: Russia scrambled Su-27 fighter jets to intercept three French military planes on Wednesday as they approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, the defence ministry in Moscow said.

The ministry said in a statement that it dispatched two Su-27s to check out the two French Mirage-2000 fighter jets and a KC-135 refuelling plane, after they were detected “over the neutral waters of the Black Sea” on approach to Russia’s border.

The ministry said the Russian jets escorted the French aircraft over the Black Sea “in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace”.

The French planes turned back from the border and the Russian fighters returned to base, it said.

“Violations of the state border of the Russian Federation were not allowed,” it added.

Black Sea defence ministry Russia scrambled Russian jets Russian Federation

Russian fighters intercept French jets

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

HBL’s PAT doubles to Rs30.9bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.