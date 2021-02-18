Russian fighters intercept French jets

MOSCOW: Russia scrambled Su-27 fighter jets to intercept three French military planes on Wednesday as they approached the Russian border over the Black Sea, the defence ministry in Moscow said.

The ministry said in a statement that it dispatched two Su-27s to check out the two French Mirage-2000 fighter jets and a KC-135 refuelling plane, after they were detected “over the neutral waters of the Black Sea” on approach to Russia’s border.

The ministry said the Russian jets escorted the French aircraft over the Black Sea “in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace”.

The French planes turned back from the border and the Russian fighters returned to base, it said.

“Violations of the state border of the Russian Federation were not allowed,” it added.