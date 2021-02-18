ANL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
ASC 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 99.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.48%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 136.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.44%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FCCL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
HASCOL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.54%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PPL 92.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.44%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 127.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
UNITY 34.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
BR100 5,012 Decreased By ▼ -20.33 (-0.4%)
BR30 25,683 Decreased By ▼ -60.15 (-0.23%)
KSE100 46,682 Decreased By ▼ -86.36 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,506 Decreased By ▼ -54.98 (-0.28%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Additional fiscal stimulus powers US retail sales; manufacturing output strong

Reuters Updated 18 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: US retail sales rebounded sharply in January after households received additional pandemic relief money from the government, suggesting a pick-up in economic activity after being restrained by a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections late last year.

The largest gain in retail sales in seven months reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday was across the board, and ended three straight monthly decreases. The acceleration in activity at the start of 2021 was evident in other data showing strong growth in production and prices at factories last month.

Still, the solid economic data did not argue against President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion recovery plan. Millions of Americans remain unemployed. Though COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates have declined, new strains of the virus pose a risk to the economy fully reopening.

Retail sales surged by a seasonally adjusted 5.3% last month after decreasing 1.0% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales increasing 1.1% in January.

Retail sales increased 7.4% from a year ago. Sales last month were led by motor vehicles, with receipts at auto dealerships accelerating 3.1%. Sales at clothing stores soared 5.0%. Consumers also stepped up spending at restaurants and bars, boosting receipts 6.9%. Still, sales at restaurants and bars were down 16.6% compared to January 2020.

Receipts at electronics and appliance stores powered ahead 14.7% and sales at furniture stores surged 12.0%. There were also hefty increases in sales at sporting goods, hobby, musical instrument and book stores.

Receipts at food and beverage stores rose solidly, as did those at building material stores. Online retail sales jumped 11.0% after dropping 7.3% in December.

The government approved another coronavirus rescue package worth nearly $900 billion at the end of December, which included $600 checks to mostly low-income and some middle-income Americans. The bulk of the money was disbursed in early January, which supported discretionary spending last month.

The package also extended a government-funded weekly unemployment subsidy as well as benefits for millions of people who do not qualify for state unemployment programs as well as those who have exhausted their six months of eligibility. These benefits are set to expire in mid-March.

Some of the sharp rebound was technical. The model used by the government to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data typically anticipates a bigger post-holiday season drop in retail sales in January. The drop in unadjusted sales was the smallest since 1992, contributing to the big rise in the seasonally adjusted retail sales.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales jumped 6.0% last month after decreasing 2.4% in December. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

Further gains in sales are expected in the months ahead. The Biden administration’s recovery plan, under consideration in the US Congress, will include an additional $1,400 check to households. The distribution of vaccines is improving, which should allow more restaurants and other consumer-facing businesses to reopen in the spring.

Americans are sitting on $2.38 trillion in savings, which is expected could unleash pent-up demand for services like air travel and hotel accommodation, hardest hit by the pandemic.

In a separate report on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said manufacturing production rose 1.0% last month after gaining 0.9% in December. The ninth straight monthly advance in factory production was despite a shortage of semiconductors weighing on the output of motor vehicles.

Solid manufacturing and robust core retail sales left economists to anticipate first-quarter GDP growth well above the 4.0% annualized rate logged in the fourth quarter.

Firming economic activity is starting to boost inflation. In a third report, the Labour Department said its producer price index for final demand jumped 1.3% last month, the biggest gain since December 2009.

That followed a 0.3% rise in December.

unemployed COVID COVID19 US retail sales food vehicles

Additional fiscal stimulus powers US retail sales; manufacturing output strong

IMF seeks new circular debt plan

PM speaks to PTI Sindh MPAs

Plan aimed at tackling poverty, hunger proposed

IMF deal to boost growth: Hafeez

PD revising power policy draft

Corporate sector: Income tax exemptions may be withdrawn

All commercial activities to be restored from March 1: Common man affected by price hike: Cabinet

Blinken says US to pay $200m in WHO obligations

SC treading cautiously on Senate ballot issue

Fawad holds ‘some’ court decisions responsible for stalled technological progress

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.