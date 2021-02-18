KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 139,724 tonnes of cargo comprising 116,955 tonnes of import cargo and 22,769 tonnes of export cargo including 6,290 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 116,955 tonnes comprised of 52,610 tonnes of containerised cargo; 13,513 tonnes of bulk cargo; 4,031 tonnes of soyabean; 15,475 tonnes of wheat and 31,326 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 22,769 tonnes comprised of 13,411 tonnes of containerised cargo and 9,358 tonnes of clinker.

As many as 6,290 containers comprising of 4,016 containers import and 2,274 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,059 of 20’s and 1,458 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 19 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 301 of 20’s and 206 of 40’s loaded containers while 491 of 20’s and 535 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely Xin Yan Tian, Kota Nekad, Hyundai Paramount, Dae Won, Maliha and Asteris carrying containers, tankers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. Erving, Boe Cardinal and Nicholas carrying containers, tanker and wheat respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely Erving, Nilufer Sultan and Asia Ruby-II carrying containers, tanker and clinker respectively expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are six vessels viz. OEL Kedarnath, AS Sicilia, Chemroad Wing, Korea Chemi, Golden Brilliant and INCE Fortune carrying containers, tankers, chemical and wheat respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while seven more vessels viz. Actuaria, MT Lahore, MT Quetta, Fuji Galaxy, Ocean Trader, Kuwana and Rong Da Chang carrying containers, tankers, chemical and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 183,987 tonnes comprising 144,999 tonnes of import cargo and 38,988 tonnes of export cargo including 3,959 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 144,999 tonnes includes 39,583 tonnes of LNG; 20,211 tonnes of mogas; 26,000 tonnes of coal; 10,635 tonnes of soyabean; 11,839 tonnes of palm oil; 498 tonnes of palm kernel and 36,233 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,988 tonnes includes 38,988 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,959 containers comprising of 1,907 containers import and 2,052 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There was one ship namely Sea Helios carrying mogas sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning.

A total number of seven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, coal, soyabean, LNG, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as five vessels viz. Farah Louise, MG Kronos, Maritime Tuntiga, Genuine Venus and Corona carrying soyabean and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. MSC Vanessa, MSC Lilou, CMA CGM Medea and Josephine Maersk carrying containers respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There were four ships namely MSC Vanessa, MSC Lilou, CMA CGM Medea and Josephine Maersk carrying containers due to arrive on Wednesday while three ships namely CMA CGM Fidelio, Meratus Jayawijaya and Vantage Rider carrying containers and rice respectively are due to arrive on Thursday.

