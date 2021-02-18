Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
18 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).
================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================
Adam Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 375,000 40.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 375,000 40.05
Topline Sec. Avanceon Limited 500 97.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 97.30
AKD Sec. Exide Pak. Ltd. 4,000 401.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 401.57
AKD Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 4,000 299.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 299.57
MRA Sec. Hum Network Limited 50,000 6.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 6.30
Summit Capital Maple Leaf Cement 2,000 48.35
IGI Finex 10,000 49.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 48.89
AKD Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 100,000 12.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 12.93
Azee Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 10,000 278.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 278.97
Fortune Sec. Shakarganj Ltd. 771,000 35.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 771,000 35.00
FDM Capital Telecard Ltd. 10,000 7.63
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.63
MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 15,000 115.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 115.75
Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 650,000 132.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 132.50
================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,001,500
================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.