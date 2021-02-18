ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 18 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).

================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================
Member                    Company                         Turnover         Rates
Name                                                     of Shares
================================================================================
Adam Sec.                 Agha Steel Ind.                  375,000         40.05
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         375,000         40.05
Topline Sec.              Avanceon Limited                     500         97.30
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500         97.30
AKD Sec.                  Exide Pak. Ltd.                    4,000        401.57
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           4,000        401.57
AKD Sec.                  Hond Atlas Cars                    4,000        299.57
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           4,000        299.57
MRA Sec.                  Hum Network Limited               50,000          6.30
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000          6.30
Summit Capital            Maple Leaf Cement                  2,000         48.35
IGI Finex                                                   10,000         49.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          12,000         48.89
AKD Sec.                  Pak. Int. Bulk Termi             100,000         12.93
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         100,000         12.93
Azee Sec.                 Searle Company Ltd.               10,000        278.97
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000        278.97
Fortune Sec.              Shakarganj Ltd.                  771,000         35.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         771,000         35.00
FDM Capital               Telecard Ltd.                     10,000          7.63
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000          7.63
MRA Sec.                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 15,000        115.75
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          15,000        115.75
Optimus Capital           United Bank Limited              650,000        132.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         650,000        132.50
================================================================================
                          Total Turnover                 2,001,500
================================================================================

