KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).

================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================ Adam Sec. Agha Steel Ind. 375,000 40.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 375,000 40.05 Topline Sec. Avanceon Limited 500 97.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 97.30 AKD Sec. Exide Pak. Ltd. 4,000 401.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 401.57 AKD Sec. Hond Atlas Cars 4,000 299.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 299.57 MRA Sec. Hum Network Limited 50,000 6.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 6.30 Summit Capital Maple Leaf Cement 2,000 48.35 IGI Finex 10,000 49.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,000 48.89 AKD Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 100,000 12.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 12.93 Azee Sec. Searle Company Ltd. 10,000 278.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 278.97 Fortune Sec. Shakarganj Ltd. 771,000 35.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 771,000 35.00 FDM Capital Telecard Ltd. 10,000 7.63 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 7.63 MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 15,000 115.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 115.75 Optimus Capital United Bank Limited 650,000 132.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 132.50 ================================================================================ Total Turnover 2,001,500 ================================================================================

