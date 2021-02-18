Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
18 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
784,070,112 397,767,222 32,350,611,811 14,648,079,893
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,009,209,762 (2,122,980,992) (113,771,230)
Local Individuals 26,744,021,267 (26,714,176,663) 29,844,604
Local Corporates 10,862,055,235 (10,778,128,610) 83,926,626
