KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 17, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 784,070,112 397,767,222 32,350,611,811 14,648,079,893 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,009,209,762 (2,122,980,992) (113,771,230) Local Individuals 26,744,021,267 (26,714,176,663) 29,844,604 Local Corporates 10,862,055,235 (10,778,128,610) 83,926,626 ===============================================================================

