Uzair Baloch acquitted in three more cases

  • The cases pertained to attack on police using explosive material.
  • He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.
BR Web Desk 17 Feb 2021

An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday acquitted the chief of the banned Peoples Amn Committee Uzair Baloch in three more cases.

As per details, the court announced its reserved verdict on an application moved by the accused seeking acquittal in three cases registered at Kalri police station,

The cases pertained to attack on police using explosive material.

The kingpin of the infamous Lyari gang war is facing more than 52 cases and so far acquitted in over five cases by the court.

He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.

On January 21, Baloch along with 10 others were acquitted in the cases pertaining to armed attack on policemen.

Baloch, the alleged Lyari kingpin, was charged with attacking a police party along with his comrades, including Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, alias Hassoo, Abdul Ghaffar, Zahoor Ahmed, Zahid, Abdul Wahab, alias Wahab and Javed, alias Petrolwala in Chakiwara in April 2012.

Uzair Baloch acquitted in three more cases

