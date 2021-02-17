ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper slips on profit-taking, but holds near 9-year peak

  • Copper inventories are low generally. Normally in China there would have been a build-up before the New Year holiday, but that didn't happen.
  • "The reflation narrative has taken hold and that could be reinforced by a decision in the United States to press ahead with large stimulus."
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper prices eased on Wednesday as the higher dollar prompted profit-taking, but low inventories and optimism about demand prospects due to stimulus and growth supported sentiment.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $8,388 a tonne at 1116 GMT. Prices of the metal used widely in the power and construction industries hit a nine-year high at $8,437 a tonne on Tuesday.

"Copper inventories are low generally. Normally in China there would have been a build-up before the New Year holiday, but that didn't happen", said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

"The reflation narrative has taken hold and that could be reinforced by a decision in the United States to press ahead with large stimulus."

DOLLAR: A higher US currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, which would subdue demand.

INVENTORIES: Stocks of copper in LME registered warehouse, at 76,175 tonnes, are up since last week, but still close to last September's 15-year trough.

Low stocks have fuelled concern about availability on the LME market, creating a premium for cash copper over the three-month contract. The premium rose to a five-month high of $29 a tonne on Monday, and was last around $10 a tonne.

Copper stocks in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange have fallen 60% since September to below 80,000 tonnes.

"We upgrade our... 6-12 month (forecast) to $10,000 a tonne, based on our updated copper model balances, which point to a deep deficit during 2021 and low inventories for years to come," Citi analysts said in a note.

STIMULUS: US President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday to press his case for a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in the political battleground state.

TIN: Prices of the soldering metal touched eight-year highs of $24,875 earlier this week as the market fretted about a deficit. It was last up 0.8% at $24,445 a tonne.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,092, zinc added 0.2 to $2,832, lead slipped 0.1% to $2,104 and nickel ceded 0.2% to $18,780 a tonne.

Copper prices copper market copper products Copper Mines

Copper slips on profit-taking, but holds near 9-year peak

PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters