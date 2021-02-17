Pakistan-IMF agreement entails economic benefits for country: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said the agreement reached between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday entails economic benefits for the country.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said this will encourage investments in the country and promote exports. He said the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the prosperity of the people and promoting the dignity and honor of Pakistan.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh expressed the confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will emerge victorious in the Senate elections.