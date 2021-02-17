Pakistan
Pakistan-IMF agreement entails economic benefits for country: Finance Minister
- Sheikh expressed the confidence that PTI will emerge victorious in the Senate elections.
17 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said the agreement reached between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday entails economic benefits for the country.
Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said this will encourage investments in the country and promote exports. He said the focus of Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the prosperity of the people and promoting the dignity and honor of Pakistan.
Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh expressed the confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will emerge victorious in the Senate elections.
Senate polls reference hearing: Vote cannot be secret forever, SC tells ECP
Pakistan-IMF agreement entails economic benefits for country: Finance Minister
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments