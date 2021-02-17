ANL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
BYCO 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
DGKC 137.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.58%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.82%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.37%)
HASCOL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
HUBC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.11%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.49%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.6%)
PRL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
PTC 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.77%)
TRG 127.65 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.19%)
UNITY 34.62 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.87%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,032 Decreased By ▼ -14.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By ▼ -161.53 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,768 Decreased By ▼ -99.81 (-0.21%)
KSE30 19,561 Decreased By ▼ -58.71 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jack Ma's Ant IPO blocked by Chinese government, after probe revealed political beneficiaries

  • Last year, Chinese premier Xi Jinping blocked Ant Group's initial public offering, as it was speculated that the decision was based on Jack Ma's public criticism of Jinping's financial oversight campaign, and that it could add risk to the financial system.
  • A group of well-connected Chinese power players backed the company; including those linked with political families that pose a potential challenge to Jinping's authority.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Feb 2021

Last year, Chinese premier Xi Jinping blocked Ant Group's initial public offering, as it was speculated that the decision was based on Jack Ma's public criticism of Jinping's financial oversight campaign, and that it could add risk to the financial system.

Furthermore, there was growing unease amongst Chinese government officials and advisers over the complex ownership structure of Ant Group, and those who would stand to gain most from what would have been the world's most lucrative IPO.

Weeks prior to the financial-technology behemoth's public offering was to be released, a central-government probe revealed that the company's IPO prospectus obscured the complexity of its ownership structure.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, a group of well-connected Chinese power players backed the company; including those linked with political families that pose a potential challenge to Jinping's authority.

That group, along with its founder Jack Ma, would have stood to gain billions of dollars from a public listing that could propel the company to a valuation of more than $300 billion.

During his eight years as President, Jinping heavily sidelined his political rivals, as he introduced campaigns against corruption, real-estate speculation and other high-risk financial activities; using the anti-graft mandate to target actual corruption, and to strengthen his authority.

An Ant Group spokesman stated that the details of the company's shareholding structure were fully disclosed in the prospectus and in its public business registration records.

China Xi Jinping Ant Group IPO Jack Ma tech

Jack Ma's Ant IPO blocked by Chinese government, after probe revealed political beneficiaries

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters