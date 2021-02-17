Business & Finance
Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 5.2% month/month
- Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will fall 8.5% in January-March, after advancing 16.8% in the previous quarter.
17 Feb 2021
TOKYO: Japan's core machinery orders rose 5.2% in December from the previous month, up for the third straight month, government data showed on Wednesday.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will fall 8.5% in January-March, after advancing 16.8% in the previous quarter.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 11.8% in December, the Cabinet office data showed.
PM launches plantation campaign in Islamabad, says govt committed to make Pakistan green
Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 5.2% month/month
Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement
IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh
Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality
Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House
New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO
Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell
UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones
US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights
Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya
Read more stories
Comments