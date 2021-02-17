ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
Feb 17, 2021
Technology

IBM to become more environment friendly by 2030

  • IBM sets new climate goals to get rid of carbon emissions from its operations by 2030.
Kashaf Ali 17 Feb 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

IBM sets new climate goals to get rid of carbon emissions from its operations by 2030, according to an announcement made by the company today.

Committed to play its part in combating the global climate crisis, IBM aims to prioritize actual reductions in its emissions, augment its energy efficiency efforts and increase clean energy use across the more than 175 countries.

Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO, also explained that "the climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. IBM's net zero pledge is a bold step forward that strengthens our long-standing climate leadership and positions our company years ahead of the targets set out in the Paris Climate Agreement."

"I am proud that IBM is leading the way by taking actions to significantly reduce emissions," he explained in a recent press release.

In order to achieve its net zero goal, IBM hopes to achieve the following:

  1. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions 65% by 2025 against base year 2010;

  2. Procure 75% of the company's worldwide electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2025, and increase it to 90% by 2030.

  3. Use feasible technologies like carbon capture, in or by 2030, to remove emissions in an amount which equals or exceeds the level of IBM's residual emissions.

Microsoft and Amazon have also made similar pledges in the past, where the former focused on technological developments that reduced carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, while the later committed to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

Although, IBM is committed to fighting climate change, the company so far did not set any target for reducing emissions from its supply chain or consumer channels, according to The Verge. In order to actually reduce the company's carbon footprint, it it essential that IBM also devises sustainable strategies to reduce these indirect emissions.

