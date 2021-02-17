PTI's Haleem Sheikh remanded in police custody for two days

(Karachi) An anti-terrorism court has granted a two-day physical remand of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, local media reported on Wednesday.

The police produced the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA and his companions, including Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Hafeez, Mehmood and Ramazan, before the court and requested it to grant 15-day physical remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the court turned down the investigation officer’s remand plea and remanded the accused in police custody until Friday. The ATC directed the police to present the suspects before it on the next hearing.

On February 17, Sheikh was arrested by police for violating the orders of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Karachi police arrested Sheikh from PS-88 Malir after the PTI leader refused to leave the constituency. The ECP's laws state that a public office holder cannot visit any constituency during the by-elections.

The Election Commission had issued orders to expel the leader from Karachi polling stations. The ECP reportedly received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations. Following this, they took notice and ordered action.

Later, the police registered an FIR against Haleem Adil under Terrorism Act.