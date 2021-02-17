PSEB achieves level 4 in e-office implementation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has achieved level 4 in e-office implementation.

The e-office is a digital workplace solution that replaces the existing method of manual handling of files and documents with an efficient electronic system. The system automates routine tasks while ensuring security and confidentiality of data.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication recognised PSEB, in a ceremony at the MoITT, for achieving Level 4 in e-office implementation.

The PSEB is an entity of the MoITT with the mandate to enhance exports of Pakistan’s IT Industry.

Developed by National Information Technology Board (NITB), the e-office suite is the automation of core businesses of the government.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui lauded the achievement of E-Office in PSEB. He said implementation of e-office in government offices is a major step in ensuring efficiency and transparency as it eliminates the time-consuming physical movement of file from one office to another. E-Office is a step forward into an era of paperless administration in the government offices.

