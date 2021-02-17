KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 575,499,613 298,700,540 28,795,969,905 12,439,386,525 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,776,442,423 (1,892,275,449) (115,833,026) Local Individuals 23,695,540,698 (23,684,826,620) 10,714,078 Local Corporates 9,919,670,102 (9,814,551,154) 105,118,948 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021