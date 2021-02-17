Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
17 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
575,499,613 298,700,540 28,795,969,905 12,439,386,525
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,776,442,423 (1,892,275,449) (115,833,026)
Local Individuals 23,695,540,698 (23,684,826,620) 10,714,078
Local Corporates 9,919,670,102 (9,814,551,154) 105,118,948
