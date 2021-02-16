ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rooney calls for Premier League to bin VAR

  • Rooney is in his first managerial job with Derby in the Championship, which does not have VAR in place due to financial restrictions.
AFP 16 Feb 2021

LONDON: England and Manchester United's all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has urged the Premier League to get rid of the use of VAR as it is ruining the emotion of football for players and fans.

Rooney is in his first managerial job with Derby in the Championship, which does not have VAR in place due to financial restrictions.

"Watching the Premier League games, some of the decisions are very frustrating through VAR and you don't understand how they have got to that decision," said Rooney ahead of the Rams' trip to Wycombe on Tuesday.

"I personally think the game's better without it. Even though you are frustrated at times after games, we have to rely on the referees to do the job the best they can.

"Even though you don't agree with some decisions, we have to let them do the job and respect their views on it."

Rooney was never shy of voicing his opinion to officials as a player, but believes it is a connection with fans that could be lost due to VAR even when stadiums are opened back up.

"It takes the emotion out of the moment," he added. "I remember some of the goals I scored when I could have been onside or offside. You take a glance over and see the linesman's flag is down and you carry on with your celebration.

"It's the one time the fans feel connected to their club and their player when they are celebrating a goal together. Take that away and you lose that connection players have with fans."

Premier League Manchester United Wayne Rooney

Rooney calls for Premier League to bin VAR

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters