Feb 16, 2021
Govt releases over Rs 476bn under PSDP projects

  • The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs1.5 billion.
Ali Ahmed 16 Feb 2021

The federal government has released Rs 476.618 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects.

As per details, funds of Rs300.06 billion has been allocated for federal ministries, Rs135.64 billion for corporations, Rs39.7 billion for special areas, and Rs1.2 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform.

The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs1.5 billion.

Similarly, Rs98.082 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs37.56 billion out of Rs158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs63.88 billion out of Rs81.2 billion for the Water Resources Division.

Likewise, Rs22.48 billion out of an allocated fund of Rs29.4 billion has been disbursed to the Higher Education Commission, Rs258.96 million out of Rs350 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The Railways Division has received development funds of Rs18.8 billion, the Interior Division Rs11.8 billion and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division received Rs10.78 billion.

Similarly, the Revenue Division has got Rs6.46 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs46 billion. Likewise, the government also released Rs21.53 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs27.24 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs 18.18 billion out of Rs. 25 billion for Gilgit Baltistan projects.

