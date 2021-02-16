World
Australia PM to talk to NZ's Ardern about woman detained in Turkey
- Ardern earlier in the day accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of the detained woman, who had held both New Zealand and Australian citizenships.
16 Feb 2021
SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would talk to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday to discuss the issue of a woman detained in Turkey with alleged links to the Islamic State.
"The legislation that was passed through our Parliament automatically cancels the citizenship of a dual citizen where they've been engaged in terrorist activities," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
