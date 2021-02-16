ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
ASC 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
AVN 98.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.23%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.13%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.60 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.65%)
EPCL 47.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFBL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.28%)
FFL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
HUBC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (9.06%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.78%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.31 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.03%)
PAEL 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.3%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 42.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.62%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,037 Increased By ▲ 59.75 (1.2%)
BR30 25,799 Increased By ▲ 280.37 (1.1%)
KSE100 46,811 Increased By ▲ 435.79 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,585 Increased By ▲ 237.56 (1.23%)
Markets

South Korea won, stocks rally on vaccine cheer; Singapore budget awaited

  • The greenback eased as risk appetite firmed on global vaccination progress, lifting the Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht between 0.1% to 0.2%.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

The Singapore dollar edged up on Tuesday ahead of the city-state's 2021 budget, while South Korea's won and stocks extended their rally on plans to vaccinate the entire country's population.

The greenback eased as risk appetite firmed on global vaccination progress, lifting the Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht between 0.1% to 0.2%.

Singapore's dollar and stocks both firmed around 0.2% as investors awaited details of the budget which is expected to be expansionary, but trimmed down compared to last year, to support still struggling sectors such as tourism.

"Given the fading pandemic economic impact and generally improving economy, the government is likely to calibrate its budget support to be more targeted at sectors and individuals affected by the COVID-19 situation," Standard Chartered analysts said in a note.

"Markets may be watching if the government announces further details on borrowing to fund long-term expenditure."

The city-state took on record budget deficit in 2020 to deliver a massive fiscal stimulus to aid the economy, which on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected contraction in the fourth-quarter.

DBS expects officials to trim the 2021 budget deficit to S$10-S$12 billion from the S$74.2 billion ($56.10 billion) figure last year.

Meanwhile, the rupiah firmed for second day to hit a six-week high after Indonesia reported a bigger-than-forecast trade surplus for January on Monday, a trend analysts expect will continue and support the currency in the medium-term.

This should pave the way for Bank Indonesia to cut rate by 25 basis points on its meeting on Thursday, OCBC analysts said in a note.

South Korea's won rallied for fifth day to hit an over one-month high, while the benchmark stock index KOSPI jumped as much as 1% in its third session of gains.

Seoul markets cheered the government's arrangement with Novavax and Pfizer to get vaccines for 23 million more people, which would be enough to cover the country of about 53 million people.

In line with global markets, positive vaccine developments kept all Asian equities in the black, while financials powered India's benchmark to a record high.

China and Taiwan's financial markets were closed for a holiday.

Pfizer Novavax KOSPI OCBC Singapore dollar Seoul markets

