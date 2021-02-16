Osaka sweeps past Hsieh into Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE: World number three Naomi Osaka breezed past Hsieh Su-wei in straight sets Tuesday to book an Australian Open semi-final against either Serena Williams or Simona Halep.

The Japanese three-time Grand Slam champion overcame the Taiwan world number 71 unorthodox style 6-2, 6-2 in an all-Asian quarter-final at a crowd-less Rod Laver Arena.