Markets
Hong Kong stocks surge into break
16 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks soared in the morning session Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to play catch-up with a global rally fuelled by optimism over the rollout of vaccines and US stimulus progress.
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.80 percent, or 543.81 points, to 30,717.38.
