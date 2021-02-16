ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Maryam raps PTI for awarding party tickets to billionaires

Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for awarding tickets to billionaires in the upcoming Senate elections, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz alleged that such people have been awarded tickets to use their wealth for buying votes in the upcoming polls.

Talking to media here at Jati Umra before her departure for Wazirabad where she will address the party rally as a part of the bye-election campaign for PP-51, Maryam hinted about the possibility of a no-confidence motion amid the Senate polls 2021.

When asked who will bring the no-confidence motion, she responded, "It will be introduced by the people's wrath against award of the tickets to trillionaires; tickets were given to those who have no connection or service to the party (PTI), what does it mean then?" asked Maryam. "The PTI wanted such individuals to buy votes through their resources and enter the Senate; it is very important to block the path of such people."

The PML-N leader claimed that even the members of the government from every province have stood up to protest the PTI's distribution of tickets for the Senate elections. Whether Prime Minister Imran Khan could not find one person in his 22 years of struggle who had been beside him during that period and could have been nominated for the Senate, she questioned.

She said she feels proud of the PML-N and party supremo Nawaz Sharif for nominating ordinary workers of the party belonging to the middle class with a history of political struggle. She said she is hopeful that good people with a history of political struggle would come to the upper house.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif Maryam PTI Jati Umra Senate elections PMLN Media

Maryam raps PTI for awarding party tickets to billionaires

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

170 nominations submitted

SC summons CEC, others ahead of Senate elections

FY22 Budget: More exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Remittances exceed $2bn for eighth straight month

Tenure of NAB’s prosecutor general extended

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Thailand economy shrinks

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.