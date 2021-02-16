Maryam raps PTI for awarding party tickets to billionaires

LAHORE: Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for awarding tickets to billionaires in the upcoming Senate elections, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz alleged that such people have been awarded tickets to use their wealth for buying votes in the upcoming polls.

Talking to media here at Jati Umra before her departure for Wazirabad where she will address the party rally as a part of the bye-election campaign for PP-51, Maryam hinted about the possibility of a no-confidence motion amid the Senate polls 2021.

When asked who will bring the no-confidence motion, she responded, "It will be introduced by the people's wrath against award of the tickets to trillionaires; tickets were given to those who have no connection or service to the party (PTI), what does it mean then?" asked Maryam. "The PTI wanted such individuals to buy votes through their resources and enter the Senate; it is very important to block the path of such people."

The PML-N leader claimed that even the members of the government from every province have stood up to protest the PTI's distribution of tickets for the Senate elections. Whether Prime Minister Imran Khan could not find one person in his 22 years of struggle who had been beside him during that period and could have been nominated for the Senate, she questioned.

She said she feels proud of the PML-N and party supremo Nawaz Sharif for nominating ordinary workers of the party belonging to the middle class with a history of political struggle. She said she is hopeful that good people with a history of political struggle would come to the upper house.

