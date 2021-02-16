ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ICT admin forms JIT to probe IHC attack case

Fazal Sher 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe 8th February attack on Islamabad High Court (IHC) chief justice block.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad Office, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations through a letter had stated that first information report (FIR) registered under Section 7 Anti-Terrorism Act (7ATA), 147/149/228/186/342/341/395/353/440/427/506 and 452 PPC has been registered under ATC, 1997 which is required to be investigated through a JIT.

It says that the competent authority has been pleased to constitute JIT headed by senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) investigation under Section 9 of ATA to investigate the case which will also comprise SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sardar Zone, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ramna, Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Abdul Jabbar, representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Military Intelligence (MI).

The JIT is directed to seek assistance of the respective Islamabad High Court Bar Association and the Islamabad District Bar Association during the course of investigation.

Earlier, five benches were formed to hear cases against 32 lawyers who attacked the IHC and vandalised its building in the name of protest against demolition of illegal chambers by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

