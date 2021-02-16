Banning social media not solution, panel observes

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday observed that banning the social media is not the solution rather there is a need for creating awareness among the masses.

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology met with Rubina Khalid in the chair, here on Monday.

The Ministry of IT officials told the committee that they are providing facilities to IT professionals, and have started training programs for around 25,000 per annum.

Further it is also training freelancers, out of 1.7 million freelancers, 500,000 freelancers are earning monthly.

Further, third-party monitoring is also being carried as well as online monitoring.

The issue of ban on social media was raised in detail in the committee meeting.

Chairperson Committee Senator Rubina Khalid said that parents should be made aware - responsibility should be given to parents and families. It is not the job of the PTA to shut things down.

The PTA officials told the committee that they provide awareness through advertisements and also give via SMS. Senator Rehman Malik said many Pakistani youths are out of the country at the moment. Pakistani doctors are sitting where the vaccines have been developed.

The chairperson of the committee said that they have not seen any group for IT promotion at the moment.

Create a group that people can join.

Work on the Parental Control Guideline, she added. The issue of pensions of the PTCL employees was discussed in the meeting of the Standing Committee.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that at present, the responsibility belongs to PTET, you cannot give your responsibility to anyone else.

They have been taking us in circles for three years and now it is enough.

The committee observed that that the PTET has failed to implement the instructions of the committee and the privilege of the House has been violated.

Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi said that the matter is settled by the committee and its report should be presented in the House. The problems of the TIP and the TNT employees were also heard in the committee meeting. The Standing Committee took immediate steps to resolve them. The committee meeting was attended by senators Rehman Malik, Taj Muhammad Afridi, Sana Jamali, Engineer Rukhsana Zuberi, and Muhammad Khalid Bizenjo besides officials of the concerned institutions.

