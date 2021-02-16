ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Universal health programme will prove game changer: minister

Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that in the fiscal year 2021-2022, universal health programme will prove a game changer in the health sector.

“The universal health coverage will be available in Punjab, the most populous province, by the end of this year, ensuring that the economic dividends of a healthy population are jointly reaped,” he said this while addressing a pre-budget workshop here on Monday.

It was organized by the Punjab Finance Department in partnership with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) UK and Sub-National Governance Programme (SNG).

The Minister told the participants that the Punjab government truly believes in the philosophy of inclusive growth and social sector development while education and health sector reforms will be instrumental in putting the province on the right track of composite economic growth. He averred that the finance department started the inclusive budgeting approach last year, and consolidated the efforts this year, as this government sincerely understands that all planning and budgeting should meet the needs and true aspirations of the citizens. He also thanked the SNG team for the support provided to the government on key reform interventions.

“The government is led by example, and in the last two years prudential management of the current expenditure has ensured that service delivery is not impacted. The government has tried hard to maintain the current expenditure and reduced burden, where it is needed, so that service delivery is not affected,” he added.

While addressing the workshop, FCDO UK representative Alex Ballinger said that the British government is committed to partnering with the Punjab government to improve the lives of the citizens.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo reiterated that inclusive planning and budgeting is a top priority of the provincial government.

Later, government representatives, development and UN agencies, academia and civil society organizations participated in the group discussions to formulate recommendations for the budget 2021-22. They made a number of key recommendations, including industry-based skills for workers, especially women, robust social protection systems, population-control measures, education reforms, and a focus on women and marginalized in all sectors, especially agriculture and the industry.

