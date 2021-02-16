Markets
LME official prices
16 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Friday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2065.50 2076.00 8270.50 2116.50 18363.00 25290.00 2793.50 2087.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2065.50 2076.00 8270.50 2116.50 18363.00 25290.00 2793.50 2087.50
3-months Buyer 2100.00 2081.00 8251.00 2123.00 18404.00 23443.00 2807.00 2088.00
3-months Seller 2100.00 2081.00 8251.00 2123.00 18404.00 23443.00 2807.00 2088.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22423.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22423.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
