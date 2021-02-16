Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
16 Feb 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 15, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
553,162,540 296,605,862 29,009,919,543 12,248,280,787
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,968,904,281 (1,954,229,802) 14,674,480
Local Individuals 23,822,027,502 (22,760,361,745) 1,061,665,757
Local Corporates 9,689,511,020 (10,765,851,256) (1,076,340,237)
===============================================================================
