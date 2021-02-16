KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (February 15, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 553,162,540 296,605,862 29,009,919,543 12,248,280,787 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,968,904,281 (1,954,229,802) 14,674,480 Local Individuals 23,822,027,502 (22,760,361,745) 1,061,665,757 Local Corporates 9,689,511,020 (10,765,851,256) (1,076,340,237) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021