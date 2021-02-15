Italy hires banks to issue new dual-tranche BTP bond

MILAN: Italy has mandated a pool of banks for a dual tranche of a new 10-year BTP bond due Aug. 1, 2031 and a new 30-year inflation-linked BTP note due May 15, 2051, the Treasury said on Monday.

The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.

The Treasury has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs, Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services and Nomura to work on the deal.