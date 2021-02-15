Markets
Italy hires banks to issue new dual-tranche BTP bond
- The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.
- The Treasury has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs, Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services and Nomura to work on the deal.
15 Feb 2021
MILAN: Italy has mandated a pool of banks for a dual tranche of a new 10-year BTP bond due Aug. 1, 2031 and a new 30-year inflation-linked BTP note due May 15, 2051, the Treasury said on Monday.
The transaction will be launched in the near future subject to market conditions.
The Treasury has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank , Goldman Sachs, Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services and Nomura to work on the deal.
Pakistan’s Workers Remittances exceeded $2bn in Jan 2021
Italy hires banks to issue new dual-tranche BTP bond
Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi
Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan
Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology
After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers
Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar
New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity
Federal govt decides to retain solar projects
FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks
Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated
Read more stories
Comments