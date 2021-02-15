NEPRA directs KE to complete installation of 900 MW BQPS-III in time

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed Karachi Electric (KE) to complete installation of 900 MW Bin Qasim Power Station (BQPS-III) in time to avoid load-shedding in the upcoming summer seasons.

NEPRA Authority led by Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi visited Karachi Electric (KE) Head Office and its under constriction 900 MW BQPS-III in order to check and get updates about the comprehensive plan regarding Generation, Transmission and Distribution plan submitted by KE, said a press release issued here Monday.

The Chairman NEPRA also in line with NEPRA CSR Drive “Power with prosperity” launched K-Electric’s women ambassador programme “Roshni Baji” at a ceremony in Karachi.

This was a first-of-its-kind programme in which the selected women would become ambassadors for safety within their communities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman also said that NEPRA has envisioned developing a CSR culture with its drive of “Power with Prosperity” in order to introduce an inclusive development model in the power sector of Pakistan.